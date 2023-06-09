Sonam Kapoor birthday: Top 10 looks that prove she's the ultimate fashion queen

Here, take a look at the most stylish pictures of birthday girl Sonam Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
Sonam Kapoor is the OG fashion icon of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam believes in wearing high-end couture labels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam has had grand sartorial moments leaving her fans gasping for breath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam's fashion sense is elegant and experimental.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam's wardrobe has all the checklists to make her the trendsetter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam loves wearing classic and modern pieces.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wear a jacket with a kurta as Sonam did.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can wear jackets over ethnic wear too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam's saree looks is unmissable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a shoulder drape to look hot in a saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam looks stunning in whatever she wears.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A white ensemble never goes out of fashion for Sonam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!