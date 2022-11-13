Sonam Kapoor posted an appreciation post for Anusha Nanavati who designed a very cute and adorable nursery for baby Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy in August this year.Source: Bollywood
New mommy Sonam Kapoor could not stop gushing on how the nursery has turned out.Source: Bollywood
Vayu will be living amidst animals in a very classy setting.Source: Bollywood
Usually, people opt for bright colours, but the wallpaper in Vayu's nursery are all black and white.Source: Bollywood
Look at the vintage-style toys they've got for Vayu. 90s kids will be nostalgic.Source: Bollywood
There's a camera in and a chair in the room to check on Vayu if they are not around.Source: Bollywood
Vayu has god pillows in a star shape with stuffed toys as well. The ceiling has clouds and birds, also black and white.Source: Bollywood
Vayu will have his very own jungle safari in his home.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor's baby boy Vayu has teak wood furniture in his nursery. He is being brought up in a classy atmosphere.Source: Bollywood
