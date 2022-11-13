Vayu's vintage safari-themed nursery

Sonam Kapoor posted an appreciation post for Anusha Nanavati who designed a very cute and adorable nursery for baby Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Sonam welcomed a boy 

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy in August this year. 

Sonam shares nursery pics 

New mommy Sonam Kapoor could not stop gushing on how the nursery has turned out. 

Classy and safari-themed

Vayu will be living amidst animals in a very classy setting. 

Black and white-theme 

Usually, people opt for bright colours, but the wallpaper in Vayu's nursery are all black and white. 

Playroom 

Look at the vintage-style toys they've got for Vayu. 90s kids will be nostalgic. 

Surveillance 

There's a camera in and a chair in the room to check on Vayu if they are not around. 

Stars, birds and clouds

Vayu has god pillows in a star shape with stuffed toys as well. The ceiling has clouds and birds, also black and white. 

Jungle Safari 

Vayu will have his very own jungle safari in his home. 

Furniture 

Sonam Kapoor's baby boy Vayu has teak wood furniture in his nursery. He is being brought up in a classy atmosphere. 

