Celebrities who normalised breastfeeding in public

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023

There have been many celebrities who have normalised breastfeeding in public.

Here, take a look at celebrities who have done breastfeeding in public.

Sonam Kapoor was seen breastfeeding Vayu easily once when she was for a shoot.

Queen actress Lisa Haydon has always posted snaps of breastfeeding her babies in public.

Evelyn Sharma was slammed for breastfeeding her baby publically. She revealed that it showed being vulnerable, was healthy and she felt strong.

Celina Jaitly was seen breastfeeding one of her twins.

Amrita Rao wa papped nursing her child Veer.

Neha Dhupia has always been vocal about breastfeeding.

Shveta Salve was seen breastfeeding her daughter Arya.

Amy Jackson posted snaps of breastfeeding her son.

TV actress Shikha Singh revealed how she was pumping milk and giving it to her daughter when she had COVID-19.

Supermodel Padma Laxmi was seen breastfeeding her baby while applying mascara and spoke about her life as a working mom.

