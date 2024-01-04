Sonam Kapoor's post pregnancy transformation will leave you inspired
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Several images from her most recent photo shoot have been published by actor Sonam Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While posting on Instagram on Thursday, she added that it had taken her more than a year to 'feel like myself again' following the birth of her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam looked stunning in the pictures while sporting a lehenga and a pink and golden blouse.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She gave off a very stylish vibe by wearing earrings and wearing her hair in a bun.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor grinned and struck various stances in a living area furnished with tables, armchairs, and picture frames.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care.”
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“ I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been", the actor added.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anand Ahuja, Sonam's spouse, recently posted a picture to Instagram showing off how she and Vayu spent the winter in London.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The most awaited Horror flicks of 2024
Find Out More