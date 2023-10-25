Soni Razdan's rare pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and beti Alia Bhatt prove she is the coolest mom-in-law

Take a look at Soni Razdan's unseen pictures with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Birthday wishes

Soni Razdan made the sweetest birthday post on Instagram story for her son in law Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy Family

Soni Razdan along with her 2 daughters, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Picture perfect

A picture that holds several emotions and memories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Birthday Archive

From the archives of Alia Bhatt’s 30th birthday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Birthday celebration in London

Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt celebrated Alia Bhatt’s birthday along with Ranbir Kapoor and friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mother-in-laws clicked together

A rare picture of both mother-in-laws with their children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Coolest mother-in-law

All these pictures prove that Soni Razdan is the coolest mother-in-law to Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mother-daughter duo

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan make the adorable mother-daughter duo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Party Time

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor chilling with their daughters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy Birthday Soni Razdan

We wish success and happiness to Soni Razdan as she turns 67 today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 mystery web series to watch for a thrilling experience on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More