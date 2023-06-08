Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani reception: Rajkummar Rao, Adipurush star Sunny Singh and more attend

Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's grand recept saw quite a few celebrities from TV and Bollywood in attendance.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023

The Happy Couple

Sonalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani make for such a perfect couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prettiest

Sonalli Seygall is one of the most gorgeous brides ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bollywood couple

Rajkummar Rao and wifey Patralekha made one gorgeous pair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Singh

Adipurush star Sunny Singh who has worked with Sonalli Seygall made sure to attend the reception.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumona Chakravarti

The Kapil Sharma Show star chose to wear a black saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sudhanshu Pandey and wife

Anupamaa's Vanraj made an appearance with his real wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Ranjan

Anushka Ranjan was among the first ones to arrive at the reception.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma was all smiles for paps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey came in solo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Divya Agarwal and fiance

Divya Agarwal and fiance made a joint appearance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love is in the air

Divya Agarwal and fiance could were all cute and mushy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha went all desi for the reception.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top new twists on Salman Khan show that spell trouble for contestants

 

 Find Out More