Sonu Nigam Top 10 Bollywood songs that are soup for the soul

Sonu Nigam songs that have always touched our souls.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is a musical maestro. On his birthday let’s take a look at few of his best songs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kal Ho Naa Ho - Kal Ho Naa Ho

This soulful track captures the essence of love, hope, and living life to the fullest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein

The title song of the movie proves he is the melody king.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumse Milke - Main Hoon Naa

Sonu Nigam also made us dance to his tunes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sandese Aate Hain - Border

Sonu's emotional rendition of this song evokes a sense of patriotism and pride.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab Se Tere Naina - Saawariya

This song starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor is a beautiful ballad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin - Agneepath

This song is a soul-stirring melody.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main Agar Kahoon - Om Shanti Om

Sonu's velvety voice makes the song a treat for music lovers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satrangi Re - Dil Se

This song is a perfect combination of Sonu Nigam’s voice and A.R. Rahman's music

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanhayee - Dil Chahta Hai

The song explains the feelings of loneliness, making it an anthem for those facing emotional struggles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saathiya

This title song of the movie literally touched our hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star Dharmendra and other veteran Bollywood actors whose kissing scenes made headlines

 

 Find Out More