Sonu Sood turns chef, boxer, sadhu and looks amazingly smashing in all his AI avatars

Sonu Sood in the multiverse of AI reimagination.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood won millions of hearts through his philanthropic work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sonu Sood AI Images

An artist with the username wild trance on Instagram has generated AI images of Sonu Sood in various looks.

Biker

Sonu Sood looks dapper in this avatar.

Goku

A human version of the Dragon Ball Z anime character Goku.

Joker

Sonu Sood can replace Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.

Sadhu

AI artist with creative skills reimagined the actor in the look of a sadhu.

Warrior

Sonu Sood as a fierce warrior perfect to cast in another period drama.

Chef

Roadies Karm Ya Kand host looks a handsome chef.

Boxer

In an alternate universe, Sonu Sood took up boxing as a profession.

