Soorarai Pottru, Master and more top 10 movies being remade in Bollywood, will they ensure box office success?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023
Akshay Kumar will remake Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru for Hindi cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soorarai Pottru won National Film Award for best film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapthay Vijay and Vijay Sethupati starrer Master is set for a Hindi remake.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Ranveer Singh and director S Shankar teamed up for the remake of Anniyan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajesh Khanna’s famous movie Bawarchi is also reported to be remade.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another old classic set for a remake is Koshish.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham reportedly, secured Hindi remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen will also be remade in Hindi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan’s Mili is also set for a remake.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Raju reportedly took the legal rights of the courtroom drama Naandhi to produce in Hindi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boney Kapoor has announced a Comali remake and Arjun Kapoor is likely to headline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 bold looks of Khushi Kapoor that will set your screens on fire
Find Out More