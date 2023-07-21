Soorarai Pottru, Master and more top 10 movies being remade in Bollywood, will they ensure box office success?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023

Akshay Kumar will remake Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru for Hindi cinema.

Soorarai Pottru won National Film Award for best film.

Thalapthay Vijay and Vijay Sethupati starrer Master is set for a Hindi remake.

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh and director S Shankar teamed up for the remake of Anniyan.

Rajesh Khanna’s famous movie Bawarchi is also reported to be remade.

Another old classic set for a remake is Koshish.

John Abraham reportedly, secured Hindi remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen will also be remade in Hindi.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Mili is also set for a remake.

Dil Raju reportedly took the legal rights of the courtroom drama Naandhi to produce in Hindi.

Boney Kapoor has announced a Comali remake and Arjun Kapoor is likely to headline.

