Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce: Did the singer just put an end to rumors?

Joe Jonas was spotted wearing his wedding ring on during the Jonas Brothers' concert on Sunday night amid divorce speculations with wife Sophie Turner.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Slips ring back

During the concert, curious fans spotted Joe wearing his wedding band.

A sigh of relief

As soon as the photos surfaced, fans of Sophie and Joe breathed a sigh of relief and took it as a sign of Joe putting an end to all speculations.

‘Serious issues’?

It is reported that all's not well between Joe and Sophie. The duo have been facing serious issues in their marriage for the past 6 months.

Single parent

While on his music tour, Joe has reportedly been looking after his two daughters who are accompanying him through the Jonas Brothers tour.

Divorce lawyer

A report in American news outlet TMZ stated that Joe had his team contact and consult with two divorce lawyers in LA and is on the cusp of filing divorce documents.

The wedding ring?

Adding fuel to the fire, Joe was earlier spotted sans his wedding ring during a recent outing.

Sophie and Joe’s marriage

Sophie and Joe dated for several years before tying the knot in 2019.

Two wedding ceremonies

The couple had two wedding ceremonies; one in LA and the other in France with close friends and family members in attendance.

Joe and Sophie’s children

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, followed by their second child in July 2022.

