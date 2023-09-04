Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce: Did the singer just put an end to rumors?

Joe Jonas was spotted wearing his wedding ring on during the Jonas Brothers' concert on Sunday night amid divorce speculations with wife Sophie Turner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
During the concert, curious fans spotted Joe wearing his wedding band.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As soon as the photos surfaced, fans of Sophie and Joe breathed a sigh of relief and took it as a sign of Joe putting an end to all speculations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that all's not well between Joe and Sophie. The duo have been facing serious issues in their marriage for the past 6 months.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While on his music tour, Joe has reportedly been looking after his two daughters who are accompanying him through the Jonas Brothers tour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A report in American news outlet TMZ stated that Joe had his team contact and consult with two divorce lawyers in LA and is on the cusp of filing divorce documents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adding fuel to the fire, Joe was earlier spotted sans his wedding ring during a recent outing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sophie and Joe dated for several years before tying the knot in 2019.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple had two wedding ceremonies; one in LA and the other in France with close friends and family members in attendance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, followed by their second child in July 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
