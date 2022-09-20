Soundarya Rajnikanth celebrates her birthday today and her educational degree can put other star kids to shame. Have a lookSource: Bollywood
Soundarya then pursued arts when she was given a choiceSource: Bollywood
Soundarya finished her schooling from Ashram Matriculation Higher Secondary SchoolSource: Bollywood
She went on to become a graphic designer and has a degree in the sameSource: Bollywood
Soundarya sketched a 1999 Tamil film, marking her entry in the industrySource: Bollywood
Soundarya directed her father's 2014 movie KochadaiyaanSource: Bollywood
2014 Honoured for Technical Innovation in Film at the NDTV Indian of the Year AwardsSource: Bollywood
