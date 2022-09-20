Soundarya Rajinikanth’s educational milestones

Soundarya Rajnikanth celebrates her birthday today and her educational degree can put other star kids to shame. Have a look

Higher education

Soundarya then pursued arts when she was given a choice

Schooling

Soundarya finished her schooling from Ashram Matriculation Higher Secondary School

Graphic designer

She went on to become a graphic designer and has a degree in the same

Debut film

Soundarya sketched a 1999 Tamil film, marking her entry in the industry

Directorial debut

Hide quoted text Soundarya directed her father’s 2014 movie Kochadaiyaan

Awards

2014 Honoured for Technical Innovation in Film at the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards

