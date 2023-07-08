Sourav Ganguly birthday special: When 'Dada' fell for Bollywood actress Nagma after marrying Dona Ganguly

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023

There was a time when Sourav Ganguly was romantically involved in an extra-marital affair with the popular actress, Nagma.

After dating each other for some years, the two had ended their relationship because of people's constant pressure and hate.

Once in an unfiltered interview with Savvy, Nagma had opened up about her affair with former Indian cricketer, Sourav Ganguly.

When the actress was asked to reveal the reason behind their breakup, Nagma stated that her ex-boyfriend, Sourav's cricketing career was at stake.

People were targeting him for being in love with her.

Not only this, the situation had gone completely berserk, as many people had started blaming the actress for Sourav's poor performances in the cricket matches.

Recalling the same and how she and Sourav had decided to part ways, Nagma had said.

Going further in the same interview, Nagma also admitted that she had never thought of becoming a reason for misery for the person she had loved.

Thus, in order to stop the nuisance around her relationship with Sourav Ganguly, the actress shared that she had decided to move on in her life.

It was a courageous decision by Nagma to move on in her life, as she was madly in love with the cricketer.

However, her care for his future and cricketing career was bigger than her love for him, which is quite inspiring.

Hence, after receiving a lot of hate for Sourav's poor performances, Nagma finally moved out of the cricketer's life.

