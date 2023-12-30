Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly's salary package, career and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
Sana Ganguly, who was born in 2001 to the former BCCI head, Sourav Ganguly chose to pursue her career on her own terms and is now employed by one of the biggest multinational companies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sana, well-known for her amazing dance performances and her endearing newborn photos, recently earned her degree from the esteemed University College London.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sana's scholastic career started at Kolkata's Loreto House School and ended with her pursuit of an undergraduate Economics degree at UCL.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sana committed herself to full-time work at the campus company Enactus throughout her time as a UCL graduate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also obtained experience working for big companies including KPMG, ICICI, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, PwC offers its professional personnel an internship package worth an astonishing Rs 30 lakh per year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Following her successful completion of her internship at PwC, Sana turned her attention to Deloitte, another enormous corporation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports state that depending on the department, Deloitte offers internship packages ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh annually.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 historical Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More