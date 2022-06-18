South superstars who REJECTED Bollywood blockbusters

Bollywood films that South stars said NO to...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

Anushka said no to Ajay Devgn's Singham...

Source: Bollywood

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh rejected Vishal Bharadwaj's film..

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika refused Jersey...

Source: Bollywood

Allu Arjun

He was approached for Bajarangi Bhaijaan...

Source: Bollywood

Yash

KGF star refused Laal Kaptaan. 

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara

Jawan actress refused One Two Three song from Chennai Express...

Source: Bollywood

Puneeth Rajkumar

Late actor was approached for Bajaranji Bhaijaan as well...

Source: Bollywood

Vijay Deverakonda

Deverakonda refused a Hindi remake of Dear Comrade...

Source: Bollywood

Nivin Pauly

He was reportedly associated with Manmarziyaan. Unconfirmed, he couldn't do a Bollywood film...

Source: Bollywood

