South Indian celebs favourite cheat meals

There are many South Indian actresses who workout hard and also enjoy their cheat meals. Here, take a look at their favourite meal list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress loves to indulge in desi samosas during her cheat days.

Vijay Devarakonda

The Telugu star loves burgers and beer.

Rashmika Mandanna

She likes to gorge on chocolate cake on her cheat days.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubaali actress loves to indulge in burger and fries.

Shruti Haasan

The actress loves to eat French Toast.

Allu Arjun

A bar of chocolate is what he consumes in his cheat meal.

Kajal Aggarwal

She loves spicy food, Hyderabadi biryani and prawns.

Prabhas

The actor is a big-time fan of ice creams and biryanis.

Trisha Krishnan

She always enjoys her cheat meals like a boss.

