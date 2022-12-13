Kichcha Sudeep

Even after a lot of films in Bollywood, Sudeep couldn't be a part of successful Bollywood films.

Siddharth

Siddharth made his Bollywood debut with "Rang de Basanti." But he failed to create an impact.

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna had limited hits in Bollywood.

Prithviraj

Aiyyaa opposite Rani Mukerji was a big disappointment. The movie failed at the box office.

Arvind Swamy

The actor won hearts when "Roja" was dubbed in Hindi. His second Bollywood attempt didn’t create any impact.

Venkatesh Daggubati

South Star failed in Bollywood after his second film, Taqdeerwala, flopped at BO.

Suriya

Jai Bhim actor Suriya could not make it big in Bollywood.

Vikram

Vikram, who has a massive fan following in South Indian cinema, has not been as successful in Hindi films.

Ram Charan

The RRR star debuted in Zanjeer remake, which flopped at the box office.

Prabhas

Bahubali star Prabhas failed to please the Hindi audience with his Saaho.

