Even after a lot of films in Bollywood, Sudeep couldn't be a part of successful Bollywood films.Source: Bollywood
Siddharth made his Bollywood debut with "Rang de Basanti." But he failed to create an impact.Source: Bollywood
Nagarjuna had limited hits in Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
Aiyyaa opposite Rani Mukerji was a big disappointment. The movie failed at the box office.Source: Bollywood
The actor won hearts when "Roja" was dubbed in Hindi. His second Bollywood attempt didn’t create any impact.Source: Bollywood
South Star failed in Bollywood after his second film, Taqdeerwala, flopped at BO.Source: Bollywood
Jai Bhim actor Suriya could not make it big in Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
Vikram, who has a massive fan following in South Indian cinema, has not been as successful in Hindi films.Source: Bollywood
The RRR star debuted in Zanjeer remake, which flopped at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Bahubali star Prabhas failed to please the Hindi audience with his Saaho.Source: Bollywood
