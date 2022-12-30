South Indian actors who ruled headlines in 2022

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to team RRR - Meet 2022's newsmakers from South film industry.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna marked her Bollywood debut. She also remained in news because of her statement on Kantara.Source: Bollywood
Prabhas' alleged affair with Kriti Sanon kept him in the news.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu remained in the news because of her Myositis diagnosis.Source: Bollywood
RRR was the biggest movie of this year and stars like Ram Charan, Jr NTR and others ruled headlines.Source: Bollywood
Allu Arjun's alleged weight gain grabbed a lot of attention.Source: Bollywood
It was a sad year for Mahesh Babu as he lost his parents.Source: Bollywood
Nayanthara didn't just get married but also welcomed her twins with Vignesh Shivan.Source: Bollywood
Dhanush was in the news due to his separation from wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.Source: Bollywood
Hansika Motwani remained in the news thanks to her wedding to Sohael Khaturiya.Source: Bollywood
