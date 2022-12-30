South Indian actors who ruled headlines in 2022

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to team RRR - Meet 2022's newsmakers from South film industry.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna marked her Bollywood debut. She also remained in news because of her statement on Kantara.

Prabhas

Prabhas' alleged affair with Kriti Sanon kept him in the news.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu remained in the news because of her Myositis diagnosis.

Team RRR

RRR was the biggest movie of this year and stars like Ram Charan, Jr NTR and others ruled headlines.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's alleged weight gain grabbed a lot of attention.

Mahesh Babu

It was a sad year for Mahesh Babu as he lost his parents.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara didn't just get married but also welcomed her twins with Vignesh Shivan.

Dhanush

Dhanush was in the news due to his separation from wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani remained in the news thanks to her wedding to Sohael Khaturiya.

