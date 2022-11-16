Tamannaah Bhatia's saree love

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia's love for sarees is unmissable. Here's proof.

Nikita Thakkar

Desi girl

Tamannaah Bhatia being the perfect desi girl.

Traditional

Tamannaah Bhatia's traditional silk saree is damn pretty.

Organza love

Tamannaah Bhatia's simple yet stylish saree is a must in your wardrobe.

Rise and shine

Tamannaah Bhatia gives a modern twist to her pretty saree.

Fusion lover

Tamannaah Bhatia's fusion saree is wow.

Shimmer lover

Tamannaah Bhatia looks enchanting and how in this beautiful saree.

Hello yellow!

Tamannaah Bhatia's yellow saree is perfect for this wedding season.

Just WOW!

Tamannaah Bhatia sure has an eye for hatke sarees.

Black and white

Tamannaah Bhatia's black and white saree is classy.

Thanks For Reading!

