Ocean baby

Pooja likes to be by the ocean and post hot snaps from her vacation diaries in a bikini.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Shining

The diva looks cute in this green gown as she steals the hearts of all with this picture.

Source: Bollywood

Denim girl

Pooja looks chilled and carefree in this snap as she strikes a pose in a denim dress.

Source: Bollywood

Burn

For Pooja orange is the colour which symbolises fire. She looks fierce in the same.

Source: Bollywood

Best pout

Vitamin sea, windy hair and a cute pout is what Pooja is exuding in this snap.

Source: Bollywood

Black beauty

A black saree on Pooja makes her look ravishing, glowing, stunning and charming.

Source: Bollywood

Twinning with the ocean

It is difficult to decide if the beauty of the ocean is marvellous or Pooja's stunning beauty with a sexy attitude.

Source: Bollywood

Marvellous beauty

The South Indian beauty looks like a cookie dipped in chocolate in this brown bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Beach babe

Pooja surely loves wearing a bikini to the beach and posing some crazy vacay snaps.

Source: Bollywood

Daily dose

If you are looking out for your daily dose of greens, check out this hot snap of the actress.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora's skincare regime to look hot at 49

 Find Out More