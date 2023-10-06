10 Rashmika Mandanna pics in sarees that prove she looks the finest in Desi avatar

Rashmika Mandanna's saree craze is quite fascinating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
The teaser of Animal had Rashmika Mandanna dressed in a saree and she looked gorgeous as ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna has a soft corner for glittering sarees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress can pull off backless blouses with great elegance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gorgeous red silk saree can elevate anyone's beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna in a simple, printed saree looks oh-so-pretty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna was called national crush for a reason.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She would definitely make for a very beautiful South Indian bride.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Organza sarees are in trend and one must take cues from her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just sarees, Rashmika Mandanna knows how to accessorise her outfit well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna always gets her makeup right. She keeps it minimal and nice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna has a fab saree collection, doesn't she?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna's ravishing white saree is adding to her charm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
