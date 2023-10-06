10 Rashmika Mandanna pics in sarees that prove she looks the finest in Desi avatar

Rashmika Mandanna's saree craze is quite fascinating.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

The teaser of Animal had Rashmika Mandanna dressed in a saree and she looked gorgeous as ever.

Glitter and shine

Rashmika Mandanna has a soft corner for glittering sarees.

Go backless

The actress can pull off backless blouses with great elegance.

Traditional kudi

A gorgeous red silk saree can elevate anyone's beauty.

Hello Yellow

Rashmika Mandanna in a simple, printed saree looks oh-so-pretty.

What a beauty

Rashmika Mandanna was called national crush for a reason.

Bridal makeover

She would definitely make for a very beautiful South Indian bride.

Organza love

Organza sarees are in trend and one must take cues from her.

Pretty accessorises

Not just sarees, Rashmika Mandanna knows how to accessorise her outfit well.

Simplicity is the key

Rashmika Mandanna always gets her makeup right. She keeps it minimal and nice.

Pink lover

Rashmika Mandanna has a fab saree collection, doesn't she?

Ravishing and how

Rashmika Mandanna's ravishing white saree is adding to her charm.

