The duo were in a relation since 2010 and in 2017 got married. It was in 2021 that they officially separated and also wrote an official note about the same.Source: Bollywood
The national award moviemaker Prakash was married to Indian screenwriter Kanika. They dated for two years but in 2017 they got separated. Kanika moved on and married Himanshu Sharma in January, 2021 while Prakash didn't.Source: Bollywood
Sumanth Yarlagadda married ex actress Keerthi in 2004. They parted ways in 2006. Keerthi then re-married and settled in USA.Source: Bollywood
Pawan was first married to Nandini in 1997, whom he divorced in 2007. He dated Renu and they had a kid before getting married. He divorced Renu in 2012. He then married Anna Lezhneva under the Special marriage act.Source: Bollywood
Siddharth Suryanarayan got married to Meghana in 2013. Due to some reasons later they started living separately and got divorced in 2007.Source: Bollywood
Singer Noel married star Ester Noronha in 2019, as per Christian rituals. They parted ways in 2020.Source: Bollywood
She had got engaged to director A.L.Vijay back in 2014. They divorced in 2016 post being married for a few months.Source: Bollywood
The director got married to Sonia in 2006. Post two years they separated in 2009.Source: Bollywood
It was in 2015 that Manchu got married to his long time girlfriend and then separated in 2019 for unknown reasons.Source: Bollywood
Kamal divorced his first wife Vaani Ganapathi back in 1988 and married Sarika in 1989. They had two children Shruti and Akshara Haasan, but the pair separated in 2004.Source: Bollywood
