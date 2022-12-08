Nithiya Menen

Reportedly, she started her career when she was 17 by doing a supporting role in 7 O' Clock which was a Kannada movie.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Namrata Shirodkar

Reportedly, her first job was given by designer Hemant Trivedi, where she had to walk the ramp as a model.

Pooja Hegde

Reportedly, she began her career as a model and had become the second runner-up at I Am She–Miss Universe India (2010).

Taapsee Pannu

Her first job was working as a software engineer before venturing into movies.

Kajal Aggarwal

She had done acting in commercials as a model reportedly before doing films.

Shruti Haasan

She began her career reportedly as a playback singer in 1992 movie Thevar Magan, when she was six.

Rashmika Mandanna

It was in 2016 when the South Indian actress had began her career as a model.

Nayanthara

She was a part time model reportedly, which she did while doing college.

Trisha Krishnan

Her first job was a cameo in Jodi movie which was directed by Parveen Gandhi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Reportedly, she had worked as a hostess and used to earn Rs 500, when she was in class 10.

