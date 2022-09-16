South Indian actresses and their furry little pets

Take a look at these cute looking pets of South Indian actresses

Bollywood Staff

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha is a pet parent to 2 cute little dogs, Shashaa and Hash

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy and Nyke make a cute pair, what do you say?

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal is happiest around dogs and here’s proof

Anushka Shetty

Anushka is in love and it’s with none other than her dog

Tamannaah Bhatia

This picture of Tamannaah with her dog is just paw-fect

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika’s furry friend is too gorgeous. She is Aura

