Pooja Hegde

The South Indian star wore a bold gown that was designed by Manish Malhotra. She opted for dewy makeup look.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress is always party ready. Her stylish red saree makes her look bold, glam and gorgeous.

Source: Bollywood

Hansika Motwani

The newly married actress looks classy in this mini one-shoulder outfit which she had worn for her birthday.

Source: Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu

A pink Chanderi saree is all that you need for your friends engagement function. Go minimalistic like Taapsee.

Source: Bollywood

Nithiya Menen

The actress was all dolled up for the promotion of her movie Mission Mangal.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

The Goodbye actress made a stunning statement in a black cut out dress for Karan Johar's birthday bash.

Source: Bollywood

Trisha Krishnan

The actress looks alluring and is in her best mode when decked up in a black saree.

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

The diva stole the limelight in a black pantsuit and was totally looking classy.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

The South Indian diva was seen slaying in a shimmery sheath dress and was looking killer.

Source: Bollywood

Sai Pallavi

Sai's party look snaps always win hearts on social media and we cannot deny the same.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Krishna Shroff is a hot AF in these bold outfits

 Find Out More