South Indian actresses' favourite food items list is here

This is what your favourite South Indian actresses' like to eat. Take a look at their favourite food items right here which is totally relatable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

The South Indian diva loves to eat Hyderabadi biryani which is her favourite reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The richest Tollywood actress likes to eat sushi, dairy milk chocolates reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubali actress loves to eat biryani reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

The actress loves to eat non veg. Her favourite food item is chicken related items.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

The Goodbye actress loves to eat dosa which is her favourite food dish reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

Raashi Khanna

The cute and chubby star likes to gorge on Lebanese and Chinese food cuisine.

Source: Bollywood

Nithiya Menen

The diva loves to reportedly gorge on South Indian cuisines which is her favourite.

Source: Bollywood

Keerthy Suresh

The Mahanati actress loves to eat dosas reportedly. She likes South Indian food.

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

The Miss Universe 2010 loves to gorge on biryani's and pizza which is her favourite food items.

Source: Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh

The star who has done many South movies likes to eat aloo parathas and Gulab Jamun.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khushi Kapoor's workout routine is all things inspirational

 

 Find Out More