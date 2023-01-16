South Indian actresses in the sexiest bikinis ever

There are many South Indian actresses who are known to ooze oomph in bikinis. Check out their alluring photos right here which are unmissable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jan 16, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 star was dressed in a printed monokini and was posing with a cute smile.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Seetimarr star was looking sexy in a pink coloured bikini.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Goodbye actress looked sultry in a black coloured bikini that was designed by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Raashi Khanna

The actress sizzled in an olive-coloured bikini and we could not stop staring at the same.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress took to her social media handle to post a snap of herself where she showed her hot body in a blue-coloured bikini.

Pooja Hegde

The star was too hot to handle in this bikini. She totally knows to slay in the same.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee makes us drool over her bold avatar in a bikini which is killer.

Trisha Krishnan

We love this aqua blue coloured bikini that the PS1 actress has worn which is eye-catching.

Kajal Aggarwal

She flaunted her toned body in a striped bikini and was looking cute in the same.

Shruti Haasan

She has worn a lungi over a pink bra and has given her bikini style a new twist.

