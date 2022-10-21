South Indian divas

Shinning brightest in shimmer sarees. Take a look.

Nikita Thakkar

Rashmika Mandanna

All that glitters is Rashmika Mandanna in gold.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pink embellished saree is so pretty.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal red saree is fab.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde white and beige saree with silver blouse is too good.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani's golden and black saree is a must in your wardrobe.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh shine bright in sequence saree.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan's purple sequence saree is perfect for Diwali.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's two-shade saree is a good choice.

