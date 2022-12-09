Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress was seen wearing a black satin silk saree which totally blowed our mind.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She totally looks hot as hell in this black tone and we cannot deny the same.

Taapsee Pannu

The Thappad actress donned a black Tanieya Khanuja dress that had ruffled sleeves and made her loook sexy.

Shruti Haasan

The diva likes the colour black and it is totally visible in her sartorial picks.

Pooja Hegde

Take a look at the most sultry eligible bachelor in a black saree.

Trisha Krishnan

Isn't the Ponniyin Selvan 1 actress looking stunning in a black saree? We totally like her style.

Rakul Preet Singh

The Doctor G actress looked magical in this black lehenga. She is totally looking ravishing.

Anushka Shetty

She wore a black transparent saree and has totally set the temperature soaring.

Kajal Aggarwal

The actress wore a ruffled gown at an award function with statement earrings and did a center hair partition.

Nithiya Menen

The South Indian actress looked stunning in a black suit. You can wear this for any occassion.

