Rashmika Mandanna

The Goodbye star is totally a natural beauty. This snap is the proof that the actress can step out of her home without makeup.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Shruti Haasan

The actress posted an unfiltered selfie where her freckles could be seen. Her fan had requested this snap.

Tamannaah Bhatia

This is one of the best no-makeup looks of the Baahubali actress and you surely cannot deny that.

Samantha Ruth Prabhhu

The Family Man 2 actress looks cute in this natural unfiltered selfie, where she is totally flaunting her smile.

Trisha Krishnan

The star is looking so innocent as she is flaunting her natural and glowing skin in this snap.

Kajal Aggarwal

The actress had posted this no filter snap with a powerful message about beauty lies in accepting oneself.

Amala Paul

She wore a white satin top, kept her tresses open and looked stunning in her natural look.

Keerthy Suresh

Her zero makeup selfie is a proof that the actress likes her natural self to the best.

Tapsee Pannu

Do not be suprised to see this shocking picture of the actress. She looks a bit different with makeup.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress is looking simple and nerdy in this de-glam look. We are in awe of her natural beauty.

