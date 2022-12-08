The Family Man 2 star holds a degree in Commerce from Stella Maris College, Chennai. She is the highest-paid star.Source: Bollywood
The Viraata Parvam actress is a doctor and did her medical studies at Tbilisi State Medical University.Source: Bollywood
The Manasinakkare star has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Marthoma college. Reportedly, she has done more than 75 south films.Source: Bollywood
She did her graduation in mass media in marketing and advertising from KC College, Mumbai and has done many Tollywood movies.Source: Bollywood
She has done her graduation in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature. She is known for her movie Pushpa: The Rise.Source: Bollywood
She has done her Bachelor in Arts from National College Mumbai and is known for her movie Baahubali.Source: Bollywood
The Runaway 34 actress has a degree in mathematics from Jesus and Mary College.Source: Bollywood
The diva was a software engineer reportedly before she tried her luck in Bollywood and Tollywood industries.Source: Bollywood
The South Indian diva is a fashion designer and has also done Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films.Source: Bollywood
The actress who is a postgraduate in Commerce from M.M.K College, Bandra, Mumbai is pretty and was loved for her performance in Life Ante Itta Vundaal from F3.Source: Bollywood
