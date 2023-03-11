South Indian actresses who are highly qualified

There are many South Indian heroines who are well-educated before they entered the world of cinema. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023

Nayanthara

She has a Bachelor's degree in English literature from Marthoma College at Thiruvalla.

Pooja Hegde

She has a degree in Commerce from Shrimati Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce & Economics.

Tamannaah Bhatia

She has a BA degree from National College, Mumbai via distance education.

Keerthy Suresh

She has done her graduation in fashion design from Pearl Academy.

Sai Pallavi Senthamarai

She has done her MBBS studies at Georgia's Tbilisi State Medical College.

Shruti Haasan

The actress went to Lady Andal School, Chennai and did her graduation from St. Andrew's College, Mumbai in Psychology.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa star went to Coorg Public School, Kidagu. She then graduated in Journalism, English literature, and Psychology from M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce.

Rakul Preet Singh

She had been to Army Public School, Delhi and then graduated from Jesus and Mary College with BSC, in Mathematics.

Anushka Shetty

The actress did her graduation from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore with a degree in Bachelor of Computer Applications.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She went to Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School and did her studies at Stella Maris College, Chennai in Commerce.

