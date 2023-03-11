South Indian actresses who are highly qualified

There are many South Indian heroines who are well-educated before they entered the world of cinema. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023
She has a Bachelor's degree in English literature from Marthoma College at Thiruvalla.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a degree in Commerce from Shrimati Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce & Economics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a BA degree from National College, Mumbai via distance education.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has done her graduation in fashion design from Pearl Academy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has done her MBBS studies at Georgia's Tbilisi State Medical College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress went to Lady Andal School, Chennai and did her graduation from St. Andrew's College, Mumbai in Psychology.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pushpa star went to Coorg Public School, Kidagu. She then graduated in Journalism, English literature, and Psychology from M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had been to Army Public School, Delhi and then graduated from Jesus and Mary College with BSC, in Mathematics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress did her graduation from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore with a degree in Bachelor of Computer Applications.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She went to Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School and did her studies at Stella Maris College, Chennai in Commerce.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
