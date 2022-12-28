South Indian actresses who are highly qualified

There have been many South Indian stars who have done excellently well in their education. Check out their educational qualifications right here.

Nayanthara

The new mommy studied at Balikamadom Girls Higher Secondary School and went to Marthoma College, Thiruvalla to pursue a bachelor's degree in English Literature.

Sai Pallavi

The actress who is also a doctor did medical studies from Tbillsi State Medical University.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She completed her schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School and took a degree in Commerce at Stella Maris College, Chennai.

Rashmika Mandanna

She has done her pre-university studies at Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts. She also has a bachelor degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature, which is unique from M. S. Ramaiah College.

Trisha Krishnan

She did her schooling at Sacred Heart Matriculation School, Chennai and also did Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) studies at Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai.

Anushka Shetty

She did her schooling in Bangalore and has a bachelor's degree in Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College.

Kajal Aggarwal

The actress has done her graduation in Mass Media. Her specialisation field has been marketing and advertising.

Amala Paul

She did her higher studies at Aluva Government Higher Secondary School and also has a B.A degree from St. Teresa’s College.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress studied at Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai and has a bachelor's degree in Arts from National College, Mumbai.

Shruti Haasan

The South siren pursued her studies at Lady Andal Venkatasubba Rao School, Chennai and studied psychology at St. Andrew’s College, Mumbai.

