South Indian actresses who are most followed on Instagram

Your favourite South Indian actresses have a crazy fan following on Instagram. Take a look at their followers numbers which will make you insane.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Sai Pallavi

The South star has around 6.4 million followers on social media.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubali star has around 19.1 millions fans on Instagram.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

The most famous star of South has 24.4 million followers.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 star has around 24.3 million Instagram followers.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

The South Indian beauty has 5.8 million followers on Instagram. Isn't that amazing?

Source: Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh

The diva has 22.6 millions followers on her social media handle.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

The "National Crush of India" has around 35.8 million fans on her Instagram handle.

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

The diva has 21.8 million Instagram fans which is totally wow.

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

The Cirkus actress has a whopping 22.1 million Instagram followers.

Source: Bollywood

Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu's wife has 2.6 million followers on Instagram which is cool.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Actresses who got married more than once in search of true love

 

 Find Out More