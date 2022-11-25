The Pushpa actress has often been linked to Vijay Deverakonda, however she is not in a relationship with anyone as of now.Source: Bollywood
There were rumours doing rounabouts that the actress is getting married to a businessman. She clarified by squashing the rumours. Yes! She is single.Source: Bollywood
She often has been linked with Prabhas but they are just good friends. She is reportedly single.Source: Bollywood
The South beauty has revealed that she is not in love but as of now is focusing on her career.Source: Bollywood
It was in 2015 that the actress was engaged to a businessman which she ended later. Since then she reportedly has been single.Source: Bollywood
The actress who is known for her work in South cinema is reportedly single. She is known for her movie Premam.Source: Bollywood
The actress reportedly is single but was in a relationship with Kannada actor Sudeep. She was rumoured to be dating with a Malyalam actor but there has been no official announcement.Source: Bollywood
The Family Man actress was married to Naga Chaitanya but now is happily single.Source: Bollywood
The Indian model and South Indian actress is reportedly single.Source: Bollywood
The South Indian actress was linked to her good friend and star Vishal. It has all been rumours reportedly. Sarathkumar's daughter Varalaxmi is single.Source: Bollywood
