Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress has often been linked to Vijay Deverakonda, however she is not in a relationship with anyone as of now.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

There were rumours doing rounabouts that the actress is getting married to a businessman. She clarified by squashing the rumours. Yes! She is single.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

She often has been linked with Prabhas but they are just good friends. She is reportedly single.

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

The South beauty has revealed that she is not in love but as of now is focusing on her career.

Source: Bollywood

Trisha Krishnan

It was in 2015 that the actress was engaged to a businessman which she ended later. Since then she reportedly has been single.

Source: Bollywood

Sai Pallavi

The actress who is known for her work in South cinema is reportedly single. She is known for her movie Premam.

Source: Bollywood

Nithya Menen

The actress reportedly is single but was in a relationship with Kannada actor Sudeep. She was rumoured to be dating with a Malyalam actor but there has been no official announcement.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man actress was married to Naga Chaitanya but now is happily single.

Source: Bollywood

Catherine Tresa

The Indian model and South Indian actress is reportedly single.

Source: Bollywood

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

The South Indian actress was linked to her good friend and star Vishal. It has all been rumours reportedly. Sarathkumar's daughter Varalaxmi is single.

Source: Bollywood

