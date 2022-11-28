The actress and her beau Sohail Kathuria run an event management comany since 2020.Source: Bollywood
The actress has many wellness centres and spas in Mumbai. They are managed by visually challenged people.Source: Bollywood
The actress has her own jewelery brand titled Wite & Gold. The label is very famous and she is the creative head of the brand.Source: Bollywood
She has her own line of clothing called Saaki. She is also the co-founder of SVS Partners LLP, where with her other buddies she invests in startups and relevant businesses.Source: Bollywood
The actress has a restaurant named Bottlegger in Bengaluru. She also has a share hold in the hospitality line.Source: Bollywood
The actress is the founder of Isidro which is a multimedia production house. It focuses on short film, musical and different multimedia content.Source: Bollywood
She is the co-founder of a company named Glamgod Fashion & Events. The event management company also organises movie shoots and costumes.Source: Bollywood
She has her own jewelery brand named Marsala which she opened with her sister Nisha Aggarwal.Source: Bollywood
The South actress is the owner of an interior designing firm which is out of Mumbai. It caters to different luxury hotels.Source: Bollywood
The Pushpa actress announced this year that she has joined hands with a beauty brand and has come on board as a brand ambassador and an investor.Source: Bollywood
