Hansika Motwani

The actress and her beau Sohail Kathuria run an event management comany since 2020.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Shriya Saran

The actress has many wellness centres and spas in Mumbai. They are managed by visually challenged people.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress has her own jewelery brand titled Wite & Gold. The label is very famous and she is the creative head of the brand.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She has her own line of clothing called Saaki. She is also the co-founder of SVS Partners LLP, where with her other buddies she invests in startups and relevant businesses.

Pranitha Subhash

The actress has a restaurant named Bottlegger in Bengaluru. She also has a share hold in the hospitality line.

Shruti Haasan

The actress is the founder of Isidro which is a multimedia production house. It focuses on short film, musical and different multimedia content.

Harshika Poonacha

She is the co-founder of a company named Glamgod Fashion & Events. The event management company also organises movie shoots and costumes.

Kajal Aggarwal

She has her own jewelery brand named Marsala which she opened with her sister Nisha Aggarwal.

Parul Yadav

The South actress is the owner of an interior designing firm which is out of Mumbai. It caters to different luxury hotels.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress announced this year that she has joined hands with a beauty brand and has come on board as a brand ambassador and an investor.

