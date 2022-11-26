Rashmika Mandanna

The national crush and South actress went bold in a bikini for a magazine shoot. The snaps had gone viral.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 actress looked bold and beautiful in a Burberry bikini. She went for a nude makeup look for the same.

Shruti Haasan

Kamal Haasan and Sarika's daughter looks breathtaking as she flaunts her cleavage in this frame.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Bahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion actress looks super sultry in this pink-coloured bikini.

Kajal Aggarwal

The South actress looks smoking and sultry in this bikini. She had done her Bollywood debut with the movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.

Rakul Preet Singh

The Dhruva actress is making us miss the summer season as she is looking so stunning in this lemon-yellow coloured bikini.

Nayanthara

The Chandramukhi actress can surely make you go crazy with this snap which is too sultry.

Shriya Saran

The Drishyam actress dumped her girl-next-door look as she removed her clothes for this sultry photoshoot.

Anushka Shetty

The Baahubali actress has phenomenal features and can make any man drool with this black dress which showed her cleavage.

Hansika Motwani

The actress totally oozed oomph and grace in this floral-coloured bikini.

