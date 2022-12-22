South Indian actresses who are the richest

There are many South Indian actresses who have worked hard and made a name for themselves. Take a look at their net worth which is jaw dropping.

Nayanthara

The net worth of the South Indian beauty reportedly is Rs 15.17 crore. She is the only star who got listed under Top 100 Forbes stars from South.

Anushka Shetty

The actress charges Rs 4 crore per movie and her net worth as per a report by Spice Cinemas is Rs 110 crore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The networth of the Family Man 2 actress is Rs 89 crore and is one of the highest paid South stars.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubali actress is one of the richest stars whose net worth reportedly is Rs 110 crore.

Pooja Hegde

The Cirkus star reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per movie. She has done hit movies opposite Allu Arjun.

Rakul Preet Singh

The South and Bollywood star reportedly takes Rs 3.5 crore per movie. She did her debut in the Kannada movie industry.

Shriya Saran

The net worth of the Drishyam 2 actress is Rs 75 crore as per 2022, according to Zoom Digital.

Kajal Aggarwal

The net worth of the South Indian beauty is reportedly around Rs 85 crore.

Shruti Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti's net worth is Rs 60 crore, reportedly.

Trisha Krishnan

According to media reports, the net worth of the actress is around Rs 80-90 crore.

