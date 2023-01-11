South Indian actresses who changed names for success

From Nayanthara to Anushka Shetty; here is a list of popular South Indian actresses who decided to change names to gain fame and limelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2023
Jawan actress Nayanthara's real name was Diana Mariam Kurian. Did you know this?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty was named Sweety and she decided to change her name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular South and Bollywood actress Nagma's real name was Nandita Arvind Morarji.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular Tollywood actress Anjali's real name was Balatripurasundari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood and South diva Tabu's real name was Tabassum Fatima Hashmi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Makal actress Meera Jasmine who has worked in several South Indian films reportedly changed her name to Jasmine Mary Joseph.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Judwaa actress Rambha's real name was Vijayalakshmi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress Bhumika Chawla's real name was Rachna Chawla.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nijam actress Raasi's real name was Vijaya she predominantly appeared in Telugu and Tamil films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress Sneha's real name was Suhasini Rajaram Naidu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!