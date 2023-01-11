South Indian actresses who changed names for success

From Nayanthara to Anushka Shetty; here is a list of popular South Indian actresses who decided to change names to gain fame and limelight.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2023

Nayanthara

Jawan actress Nayanthara's real name was Diana Mariam Kurian. Did you know this?

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty was named Sweety and she decided to change her name.

Nagma

Popular South and Bollywood actress Nagma's real name was Nandita Arvind Morarji.

Anjali

Popular Tollywood actress Anjali's real name was Balatripurasundari.

Tabu

Bollywood and South diva Tabu's real name was Tabassum Fatima Hashmi.

Meera Jasmine

Makal actress Meera Jasmine who has worked in several South Indian films reportedly changed her name to Jasmine Mary Joseph.

Rambha

Judwaa actress Rambha's real name was Vijayalakshmi.

Bhumika Chawla

Actress Bhumika Chawla's real name was Rachna Chawla.

Raasi

Nijam actress Raasi's real name was Vijaya she predominantly appeared in Telugu and Tamil films.

Sneha

Actress Sneha's real name was Suhasini Rajaram Naidu.

