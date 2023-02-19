South Indian actresses who dazzled us with their desi looks

There are many South Indian heroines who know to look gorgeous in ethnic attires. Here, take a look at the full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Rashmika Mandanna

The actress gave an ethnic twist to her saree and looked totally ethereal.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Isn't the actress looking too elegant in this bright yellow-coloured saree?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 actress knows to look sassy as well as classy in this beige-coloured saree.

Shruti Haasan

The actress knows to shell out desi vibes in a saree and is looking too gorgeous.

Pooja Hegde

The diva knows to steal your heart in a saree and is totally sparkling in this frame.

Nithiya Menen

The South Indian beauty knows to slay in a saree and how?

Anushka Shetty

The actress looks sexy in this gajra which are all things hot.

Trisha Krishnan

The star knows to dazzle in an anarkali and knows to exude ethnic goals in the same.

Rakul Preet Singh

All you need is a brocade saree which she teamed up with a sleeveless blouse.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress knows to create a desi fusion style in this glittering attire.

