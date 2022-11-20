Shriya Saran

The Drishyam 2 actress has a midriff to die for and the proof of the same is this photo.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

Shruti had definitely caught everyone's attention with this stunning snap where she looked sizzling.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The South beauty is showing off her midriff sensuously in a striking pose.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

The South Indian actress looked bold in this purple saree as she showcased her toned body.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannah Bhatia

The diva is not only pretty but also has a figure to die for.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

Goodbye star Rashmika always raises her fashion quotient with her stylish snaps which showcases her midriff.

Source: Bollywood

Sai Pallavi

The outstanding actress looked confident as she flaunted her sultry midriff.

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

We are surely obseseed with Pooja's figure which is something to die for.

Source: Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh

The beauty makes heads turn when she wears bold outfits and shows off her toned midriff.

Source: Bollywood

Trisha Krishnan

One of the most loved stars in the South Industry looked ravishing in this snap.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Neha and Aisha Sharma's workout wear

 Find Out More