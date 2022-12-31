South Indian actresses who know to ace the denim look

Denim is the most comfortable outfit which a lot of folks prefer wearing. Take inspiration from these South Indian actresses who look like a boss in a denim.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

The fashionable young lady knows to nail denim on denim outfits. The Pushpa star wore a denim jacket and jeans over a white crop top.

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

The star wore a blue-coloured sports bran, denim jacket, jeans and kept her silky tresses open.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

The South Indian beauty looked beautiful in this trendy denim outfit. She is slaying in the same. What do you think?

Source: Bollywood

Trisha Krishnan

The actress looks beautiful in traditional as well as western attires like a denim and white shirt.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

The actress looks stunning in denim and this snap is total proof of the same.

Source: Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress looked sassy as she wore a denim jacket with jeans. She was slaying it like a boss.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Tollywood actress was killing it in an overall denim shirt and jeans. She looked sexy.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

The actress looked sexy in a white crop top and high-waist blue-coloured denim.

Source: Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu

She looked cute in this corset top which she teamed up with a denim skirt and tied her hair in a low bun.

Source: Bollywood

Nithiya Menen

If you are heading to the airport then all you need is a pair of comfortable denim.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How to rock maang tikkas like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more

 

 Find Out More