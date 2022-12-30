South Indian actresses who rocked in bikinis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hansika Motwani and other South Indian actresses who pulled off classy bikinis.

Nikita Thakkar

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal sets the temperature soaring with her bikini avatar.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani' blue floral bikini is chic.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looks hot as fire in pink bikini set.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan flaunts her hot-bod pretty bikini.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's yellow bikini is LIT.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks surreal and happy.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran is a beach bum.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's travel diaries are always fun-filled and exotic.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia can rock any outfit like a PRO.

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna is a sight to sore eyes.

