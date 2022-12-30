South Indian actresses who rocked in bikinis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hansika Motwani and other South Indian actresses who pulled off classy bikinis.Source: Bollywood
Kajal Aggarwal sets the temperature soaring with her bikini avatar.Source: Bollywood
Hansika Motwani' blue floral bikini is chic.Source: Bollywood
Pooja Hegde looks hot as fire in pink bikini set.Source: Bollywood
Shruti Haasan flaunts her hot-bod pretty bikini.Source: Bollywood
Rakul Preet Singh's yellow bikini is LIT.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks surreal and happy.Source: Bollywood
Shriya Saran is a beach bum.Source: Bollywood
Taapsee Pannu's travel diaries are always fun-filled and exotic.Source: Bollywood
Tamannaah Bhatia can rock any outfit like a PRO.Source: Bollywood
Raashi Khanna is a sight to sore eyes.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!