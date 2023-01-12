South Indian actresses with the best back in the business

There are many South Indian actresses who are known for their hot looks and good work. Here, take a look at the hottest South Indian diva's who are known to have a sexy back.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress stunned everyone with her eye catching look in a backless red dress where she looked stunning as hell.

Raashi Khanna

The South Indian beauty looks glamorous in this backless yellow dress where she showed off her toned figure.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Undeniably, The Family Man 2 actress looks strikingly hot in everything that she wears.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubali actress totally looks stunning in this backless outfit. What do you think about the same?

Kajal Aggarwal

The South Indian actress who has also made a name in Bollywood is surely too hot to handle.

Rakul Preet Singh

One of the most beautiful women is known for her alluring photos and work in the Bollywood and South industry.

Nayanthara

The most prettiest star of the South Indian industry has one of the sexiest back and also has stunning features.

Shriya Saran

The Drishyam actress is one of the prettiest South Indian stars and proof of the same is this backless photo of the star.

Keerthy Suresh

The Geethaanjali actress is best known for her commercially successful movies and for posting hot photos in a desi backless avatar.

Shruti Haasan

The actress looks drop dead sexy in this backless black coloured blouse and her open tresses is making her look the hottest.

