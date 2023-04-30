Bollywood should never remake these Top 10 south Indian movies

Bollywood should keep these movies untouched in an original way avoiding making a remake.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023

Bimbisara

Bollywood should also not eye on remaking Bimbisara.

Vikram

This Kamal Haasan film should be left untouched by Bollywood filmmakers for its top notch action thriller.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu starrer was a superhit worldwide and to keep it’s authenticity there shouldn’t be a remake.

KGF series

The Hindi dubbed version of Yash starrer already did wonders so remaking the series would be foolishness.

Baahubali series

Baahubali was a success across the world so a Hindi remake would be pointless.

Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara became a sensation overnight for its unique concept of exploring the Kannada tradition of bhoota kola festival.

Vaathi

Dhanush's latest film Vaathi should be kept pure as it is.

Ponniyin Selvan series

Mani Ratnam’s period drama is a masterpiece and should have its originality.

Sita Ramam

A Bollywood remake wouldn’t do justice to the beautiful love story of Sita Ramam.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ruled over the world so Bollywood should not even think of remaking it.

