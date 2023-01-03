South Indian stars most expensive homes

We all have a curiosity about the cost of our favourite South Indian stars' houses. Here, take a look at the most expensive houses owned by South Indian actors.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Dhanush

The actor has a stunning 19,000 sq. ft four-storey house in Chennai which reportedly costs Rs 150 crore.

Kamal Hassan

The actor has two apartments in Chennai which costs around Rs 19.5 crores.

Rajnikanth

The South star has many properties but stays at Poes Garden, Chennai. The property costs Rs 35 crore.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

The actor and his wife Amala stay at a luxurious home in Hyderabad which costs Rs 42 crore.

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa star resides in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The cost of his home reportedly is Rs 100 crore.

Prabhas

The Baahubali actor has many homes. His farmhouse in Hyderabad is worth Rs 60 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda

The Arjun Reddy star resides in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The cost of his home is Rs 15 crore.

Ram Charan

The RRR star has a home that costs Rs 30 crore, as per reports.

Mahesh Babu

The actor stays at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and the cost of his home reportedly is Rs 28 crore.

Chiranjeevi

The actor has a home in Jubilee Hills which reportedly costs Rs 14.36 crore. He has another home in Chennai which costs Rs 2 crore.

