South Indian stars most expensive homes

We all have a curiosity about the cost of our favourite South Indian stars' houses. Here, take a look at the most expensive houses owned by South Indian actors.Source: Bollywood
The actor has a stunning 19,000 sq. ft four-storey house in Chennai which reportedly costs Rs 150 crore.Source: Bollywood
The actor has two apartments in Chennai which costs around Rs 19.5 crores.Source: Bollywood
The South star has many properties but stays at Poes Garden, Chennai. The property costs Rs 35 crore.Source: Bollywood
The actor and his wife Amala stay at a luxurious home in Hyderabad which costs Rs 42 crore.Source: Bollywood
The Pushpa star resides in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The cost of his home reportedly is Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywood
The Baahubali actor has many homes. His farmhouse in Hyderabad is worth Rs 60 crore.Source: Bollywood
The Arjun Reddy star resides in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The cost of his home is Rs 15 crore.Source: Bollywood
The RRR star has a home that costs Rs 30 crore, as per reports.Source: Bollywood
The actor stays at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and the cost of his home reportedly is Rs 28 crore.Source: Bollywood
The actor has a home in Jubilee Hills which reportedly costs Rs 14.36 crore. He has another home in Chennai which costs Rs 2 crore.Source: Bollywood
