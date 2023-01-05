South Indian stars who fell in love with costars

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to KGF star Yash - These South stars fell in love with costars.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

The two stars fell in love while working on Ye Maya Chesave. Now, they are divorced.

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met on the sets of Vamsi and fell in love.

Suriya-Jyothika

Suriya and Jyothika have worked in several films together.

Nagarjuna-Amala Akkineni

Nagarjuna-Amala Akkineni were costars before becoming husband and wife.

Yash-Radhika Pandit

KGF star Yash met his wife Radhika on sets of a TV show.

Sneha-Prasanna

Hit couple Sneha and Prasanna met on the sets of Achamundu Achamundu.

Pawan Kalyan-Renu Desai

Pawan Kalyan-Renu Desai were also costars before falling in love. However, they are now separated.

Varun Sandesh-Vithika Sheru

Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru met of the sets of Paddanandi Premalo Mari.

Ajith Kumar-Shalini

Ajith Kumar and Shalini worked together in Amarkalam and fell in love.

