South Indian stars who fell in love with costars

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to KGF star Yash - These South stars fell in love with costars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2023
The two stars fell in love while working on Ye Maya Chesave. Now, they are divorced.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met on the sets of Vamsi and fell in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya and Jyothika have worked in several films together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nagarjuna-Amala Akkineni were costars before becoming husband and wife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF star Yash met his wife Radhika on sets of a TV show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hit couple Sneha and Prasanna met on the sets of Achamundu Achamundu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan Kalyan-Renu Desai were also costars before falling in love. However, they are now separated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru met of the sets of Paddanandi Premalo Mari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith Kumar and Shalini worked together in Amarkalam and fell in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
