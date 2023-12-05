South Indian superstar who quit films to create a Rs 3300 crore business empire

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023

Arvind Swamy began his acting journey in 1991 with Thalapathi, where he played the role of a character inspired by Arjuna from Mahabharata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Collaborations with director Mani Ratnam’s Roja in 1992 and Bombay in 1995 solidified his status as a prominent actor in Indian cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After initial success, In the late '90s Swamy’s films started underperforming at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swamy took a hiatus from acting and delved into managing his father's company, V D Swamy and Company in the 2000’s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 2005, he founded Talent Maximus, a company specialising in payroll processing and temporary staffing in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talent Maximus started to thrive with Swamy on the helm which showed a successful transition to the business industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

By 2022, Talent Maximus, under Swamy's guidance, achieved a remarkable revenue milestone of $418 million which is around Rs 3300 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swamy's journey of his transition from a struggling actor to one of the best entrepreneurs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swamy's success in the business world shadowed his career in the film industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It’s all thanks to his determination to make it work and portrays Swamy's multifaceted talents and business acumen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 best dialogues from Sam Bahadur that’ll stir up emotions

 

 Find Out More