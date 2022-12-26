South stars who tried their luck in Hollywood

There have been many South stars who have created a mark in the Hollywood film industry. Take a look at stars who did carve a niche in Hollywood.

Dhanush

The actor entered Holywood with thriller drama movie The Gray Man which was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Rajnikanth

The veteran south star was seen in an American movie titled Bloodstone opposite Brett Stimely and Anna Nicholas.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The star was seen in Pink Panther 2, Bride and Prejudice, Last Legion if we have to name a few.

Tabu

She was seen in Namesake with late star Irrfan Khan and was also seen in Life Of Pi.

GV Prakash

The music composer from the south made his Hollywood debut with Trop City which was a drama movie.

Napoleon

He was a part of Sam Lagan Khalegi's Devil's Night: Dawn Of The Nain Rouge.

Pooja Kumar

The South star was part of movies like Man On A Ledge, Bollywood Hero to name a few.

AR Rahman

The musician has done wonders in South, Bollywood and Hollywood. One has no words for him.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 star will be seen in Arrangements of Love and will also be seen in Citadel by Russo Brother's.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

The Tamil Canadian actress played the lead role in Never Have I Ever which is Mindy Kaling's series.

