South stars who tried their luck in Hollywood

There have been many South stars who have created a mark in the Hollywood film industry. Take a look at stars who did carve a niche in Hollywood.Source: Bollywood
The actor entered Holywood with thriller drama movie The Gray Man which was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.Source: Bollywood
The veteran south star was seen in an American movie titled Bloodstone opposite Brett Stimely and Anna Nicholas.Source: Bollywood
The star was seen in Pink Panther 2, Bride and Prejudice, Last Legion if we have to name a few.Source: Bollywood
She was seen in Namesake with late star Irrfan Khan and was also seen in Life Of Pi.Source: Bollywood
The music composer from the south made his Hollywood debut with Trop City which was a drama movie.Source: Bollywood
He was a part of Sam Lagan Khalegi's Devil's Night: Dawn Of The Nain Rouge.Source: Bollywood
The South star was part of movies like Man On A Ledge, Bollywood Hero to name a few.Source: Bollywood
The musician has done wonders in South, Bollywood and Hollywood. One has no words for him.Source: Bollywood
The Family Man 2 star will be seen in Arrangements of Love and will also be seen in Citadel by Russo Brother's.Source: Bollywood
The Tamil Canadian actress played the lead role in Never Have I Ever which is Mindy Kaling's series.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!