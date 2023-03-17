Special Ops, Tanaav and more Top 10 Indian spy thrillers on OTT that will keep you at the edge of your seats

Looking forward to watch some Indian spy thriller series then this list is to go bySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023
Mukhbir is based on the real story of a secret agent who was involved India the Pakistan War. The show is available on Zee5Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanaav is based on the Israeli television series Fauda. Streaming on SonyLivSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops is the story of a man hired to find the person behind Parliament attacks Watch Special Ops on Disney+ HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A secret service unit on a mission against a sinister terror plot Watch Crackdown on VootSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Manager is a remake of the British series of the same name. Streaming on Disney+ HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man is one of the best Indian web series. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bard of Blood is based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi. Streaming on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is Set against the backdrop of the 1993 Bombay. Available to watch on SonyLivSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is based on the Israeli series Hatufim. Watch the series on MX PlayerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
