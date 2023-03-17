Special Ops, Tanaav and more Top 10 Indian spy thrillers on OTT that will keep you at the edge of your seats

Looking forward to watch some Indian spy thriller series then this list is to go by

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023

Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy

Mukhbir is based on the real story of a secret agent who was involved India the Pakistan War. The show is available on Zee5

Tanaav

Tanaav is based on the Israeli television series Fauda. Streaming on SonyLiv

Special Ops

Special Ops is the story of a man hired to find the person behind Parliament attacks Watch Special Ops on Disney+ Hotstar

Crackdown

A secret service unit on a mission against a sinister terror plot Watch Crackdown on Voot

The Night Manager

The Night Manager is a remake of the British series of the same name. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

The Family Man

The Family Man is one of the best Indian web series. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Bard of Blood

Bard of Blood is based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi. Streaming on Netflix

Kathmandu Connection

This is Set against the backdrop of the 1993 Bombay. Available to watch on SonyLiv

P.O.W Bandhi Yuddh Ke

This is based on the Israeli series Hatufim. Watch the series on MX Player

