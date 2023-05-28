Top 10 all-time best animated movies

From Toy Story to Spirited Away, here is the list of all-time best animated movies to watch out for anytime.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Animated movies

Animated movies always have a better connection with the audience.

Puss In the Boots: The last wish

The sequel of the original film is one of the best animated movies of all time.

Finding Nemo

The film revolves around the epic adventures of cynical clownfish after his son Nemo is captured by humans.

Inside Out

Inside Out introduces emotions that drives an 11-year-old Riley.

Toy Story

Toy Story is classic animated film series.

Up

Up is a heartwarming story of an elderly widower who goes on an adventure to fulfill a promise made to his late wife.

The Lion King

Lion King is a beautiful story of how Simba takes the place of his great King father after he is killed by his brother Musafa.

Spirited Away

A young girl finds way to her parents after being stucked in a supernatural world.

The Incredibles

The film revolves around a family of retired superheroes who work together to save the planet from enemies.

Moana

Moana is best fantasy animated film to watch out for kids.

Cars

A racing car learns a lesson when he damages a lot of properties and must repair it to get back on roads.

